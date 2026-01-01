3 people wounded in drive-by shooting in Providence on New Year’s morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police are investigating after three people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, early New Year’s morning.

Officers responding to the area of 37 Berkshire Street just before 1:15 a.m. found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Providence Police Department.

All three victims were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were reported to be “stable and alert.”

One victim suffered a graze wound to the head, the second victim was shot in the shoulder area, and the third victim was shot near the temple, police said.

“Preliminary investigation and video evidence indicate the incident was a drive-by shooting,” the department noted in a statement.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

