3 Massachusetts residents win $100K lottery prizes during free ticket promotion

Boston — Three Bay Staters are $100,000 richer after they won Mass Cash grand prizes on free tickets they received as part of a recent Massachusetts State Lottery promotion.

The prizes were won by Leonard Beach, of Mattapan, Stephen Foley, of Stoughton, and Luiz Santos, of Framingham, the Lottery announced Thursday.

With the purchase of $4 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, the promotion gave customers a chance to receive a free $1 ticket for the next Mass Cash, The Numbers Game, or Keno drawing, according to Lottery officials.

Beach’s winning free ticket for the May 11 Mass Cash drawing was received through his Numbers Game ticket purchased at Super Liquors at 1055 Truman Parkway in Hyde Park.

Beach told the Lottery that he was playing a special set of numbers in memory of his late wife the day he won and that he had visited her grave right before purchasing the ticket.

“It’s her grave number,” Beach said. “That’s the number I play every day. I play it faithfully.”

Foley and Santos both won their $100,000 prizes in the May 10 Mass Cash drawing. Foley received his promo ticket from a Keno ticket purchase at Seasons Corner Market at 140 Sharon Street in Stoughton.

Santos received his promo ticket for his Numbers Game purchase at Franklin Mini Mart at 52 East Central Street in Franklin.

All three stores received a $1,000 bonus for the $100,000 winning tickets that were awarded at their locations.

