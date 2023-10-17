3 Massachusetts communities ranked among best places to raise a family in America

WAYLAND, Mass. — Three Massachusetts communities have been named among the top 25 best places to raise a family in America.

Niche published its “2023 Best Places to Raise a Family in America” list, which ranked towns based on factors including public schools, jobs, and cost of living.

Devon, a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, topped the list, but Massachusetts was well represented with Wayland checking in at 6th.

Wayland received an “A+” grade for public schools, an “A+” grade for families, an “A” grade for crime and safety, and an “A-” grade for housing. The town’s nightlife and diversity variables received a “B-” grade.

The three local communities that appeared in the top 25 were as follows:

6. Wayland, Massachusetts

22. Cochitutate, Massachusetts (A census-designated place in the town of Wayland)

24. Cordaville, Massachusetts (A census-designated place in the town of Southboro)

To view Niche’s full ranking of places across America, click here.

