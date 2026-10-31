3 hospitalized, 11 displaced after fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital, and 11 people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Dorchester.

According to Boston Fire, crews responded to 24 Kerwin Street after receiving reports of people trapped upstairs by a fire burning below them.

Several people were rescued from a rear porch as crews battled the flames. A second alarm was ordered within minutes.

Boston Fire said eight adults and three children were displaced, and three people were transported by EMS.

The Boston Fire Department’s Victim Assistance Unit and the Red Cross were called to the scene to help the displaced families.

Damage from the fire is estimated at more than $500,000, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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