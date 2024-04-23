NORTHBORO, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday announced criminal charges against three people, including a teenage boy, who are accused of leading police on a high-speed chase along multiple Massachusetts highways before they lost control and crashed on Monday afternoon.

A 15-year-old Lawrence resident, the driver of a 2002 Lexus IS that was stolen out of Peabody, is charged with failure to stop for police, speeding, leaving the scene of property damage, breakdown lane violation, marked lane violation, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One of the suspects thought to be 21-year-old Ibrahim Hasbun from Methuen by Massachusetts State Police actually gave troopers a false name, according to authorities.

Just after 4:30 p.m., State Police say Hasbun’s real identity is actually Kyan Perez, 20, of Fitchburg.

Perez was allegedly riding in the car in question and is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and having a warrant.

A second passenger, a 20-year-old woman, will be summonsed for receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The names of the teenage boy and 20-year-old woman have not been released.

A 19-year-old man from Peabody said his first car was stolen Monday morning and taken on a high-speed chase.

“They wrecked the whole thing, it’s crazy,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 3 facing charges in stolen car chase on Mass. highways, victim says ‘they ‘wrecked the whole thing’

A state police helicopter spotted the Lexus in Ashland around 2 p.m. and started following it as the driver alluded local police cruisers in several MetroWest towns, authorities said.

High-speed chase on Massachusetts interstates results in crash, arrests

State police cruisers then joined the pursuit as the car traveled west on Route 9 through Southboro and Westboro, and then onto Interstate 495. Minutes later, the car drove onto Interstate 290 before it turned onto Route 117 in Bolton and then reversed direction back onto I-495.

When the car later entered I-290 in Marlboro, troopers set up stop sticks between Soloman Pond Road and Green Street in Northboro, according to state police. The car ultimately struck the sticks, crashed into another vehicle, and came to rest in the median strip.

Video captured by the state police helicopter showed the moment the chase came to a crashing end.

Aerial video taken from an MSP Air Wing shows the pursuit of the suspect vehicle

Troopers converged upon the stolen Lexus and secured all three occupants without incident.

Now, the car owner said he’s stuck driving his dad’s car.

“He drives like a school bus, I gotta drive that thing around it kinda sucks,” he said.

Two of the suspects were taken to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries, while the teenage boy was taken to the state police Leominster barracks for booking.

The 15-year-old driver was released to his mother yesterday after the booking process at the barracks and was arraigned in Worcester Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Perez was ordered held without bail and was transported to the Worcester House of Correction shortly after 1 a.m. Beverly Police are also seeking charges against him for alleged crimes committed on April 17 and April 21 in that city.

He is being charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property (credit card) in addition to the charges State Police filed against him for the highway chase.

The 20-year-old woman was never held in custody and will be summonsed to court at a later date.

State police said a subsequent investigation revealed that the Lexus was involved in crashes with two other vehicles on the ramp from I-495 to I-290 in Marlboro.

There were no other reported injuries to those involved in the reported crashes.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group