3-alarm fire tears through house on North Shore, injuring 2 people

BEVERLY, Mass. — Three people were inside a house on the North Shore when a fire broke out early Monday morning, officials said.

The three-alarm blaze on Sturtevant Street in Beverly was first reported around 4:40 a.m. as a basement fire, according to the Beverly Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowners were already outside. Two people suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.

Crews faced challenges reaching the basement because of the home’s layout, heavy smoke, and intense heat, Beverly Fire Chief Peter O’Connor said. As firefighters worked to put water on the basement flames, the fire spread to the first floor.

“It was in a bunch of void spaces,” O’Connor said. “It’s an older home, and older homes tend to have more void spaces in the walls. We called in additional crews to get ahead of the fire and keep it from getting up into the second and third floors and the attic, and we were pretty successful. A lot of hidden fires, though.”

While investigators are working to determine the cause, O’Connor noted that nothing about the fire appeared suspicious.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

