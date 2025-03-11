3 administrators at NH elementary school placed on leave after student assault investigation

KINGSTON, N.H. — Three administrators at an elementary school in New Hampshire were placed on leave following an internal investigation into allegations of students being assaulted.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Friday and shared with Boston 25 News, Sanborn Regional School District Superintendent Thomas Ambrose announced administrative action after reviewing the findings of an investigative report on the “In-Step” program at D.J. Bakie Elementary School in Kingston.

Ambrose said the findings led him to place Principal Elizabeth Childs, Assistant Principal Lorin Caffelle, and Director of Student Services Troy Kennett on “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave.”

The Union Leader reported that the internal investigation began in November 2024 after Kingston police charged Aimee Ragonese, 37, of Raymond, with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of simple assault.

Ragonese served as the former head of the school’s In-Step program, which supports students with developmental and cognitive delays and learning and behavioral disabilities. She resigned from the position after police announced criminal charges against her, the Union Leader reported.

The alleged assaults reportedly involved five students between the ages of 6 and 9, some living with autism and special needs.

According to the Union Leader, the charges against Ragonese accuse her of “using excessive force to pull up a boy’s pants, causing him to cry; pushing another boy to the ground with a wall divider, and in other incidents involving the same child, allegedly grabbing him by the shoulders and throwing him to the ground three times and yanking him by the arm with excessive force; digging her fingernails into a boy’s armpits, resulting in lacerations; dragging a boy by his ankle and holding him upside down, causing him to hit his head on the floor; and shoving another boy into an enclosure.”

Ragonese has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ambrose says his next steps involve meeting with employees involved in the investigation and scheduling meetings with impacted families.

“I will be meeting with every employee who is involved in this investigation next week. I will then begin scheduling meetings with the families that were directly impacted to provide an opportunity to review the report and meet with me one-on-one,” Ambrose said in a statement.

Kelli Killen, the elementary school’s current director of human resources, has since taken on the role of acting principal, according to Ambrose.

“Ms. Killen has worked in elementary schools throughout her career and has previously served as an elementary school principal as well as a central office administrator,” Ambrose explained. “I am grateful for her experience and willingness to step in to help.”

Ambrose added, “I understand how stressful this has been for all of you, and I cannot thank you enough for your patience and cooperation.”

Ragonese’s case is slated to return to court on March 18.

