2nd person dies, charges upgraded in Cape Cod crash involving boat trailer and SUV, police say

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A second person has died following an August crash on Cape Cod involving a boat trailer and an SUV driver involved in the fatal wreck is facing upgraded charges, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

Peter Richmond, 81, of Yarmouth Port, is now charged with a second count of motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation in connection with a crash in Yarmouth on the afternoon of Aug. 30, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The second charge was filed following the recent death of 54-year-old Cornelius Allen Bottomley, of Hanover. Bottomley’s 14-year-old nephew, John Hughan, of Norwell, was killed in the crash.

Bottomley and Hughan were tending to the boat trailer on the side of North Main Street after it became dislodged from a broken axle when Richmond struck the trailer from behind, causing it to hit the family members, according to police.

“The Yarmouth Police Department extends their condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who have been impacted by this tragic incident,” an updated statement shared on Facebook said.

It’s not immediately clear when Richmond will be called to court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

