29-year-old man in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A 29-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Falmouth.

According to Falmouth Police on October 22 around 5:16 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 614 Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious 29-year-old man from Falmouth, on the sidewalk.

The man was transported to an Off-Cape trauma center, where he is currently in critical condition due to life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

The operator of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Initial investigation found that the male entered the roadway outside of a designated crosswalk, resulting in a head-on collision with the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

