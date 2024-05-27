29-year-old man drowns in Lunenburg lake, DA says

LUNENBERG, Mass. — A 29-year-old man died after drowning in a Lunenberg lake Saturday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said.

Local and state agencies responded to Lake Whalom around 8:15 p.m. after the victim reportedly entered the water and did not resurface.

At 9:17 p.m. a dive team recovered the man from the water. The drowning victim was then pronounced deceased.

His identity will not be released until family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

