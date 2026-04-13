29-year-old dead following motorcycle crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass — A 29-year-old Fall River man has died following a motorcycle crash in Westport, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III announced.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, when Westport police recieved a 911 call around 11:38 p.m. to reports of a single motorcycle crash in the area of Main Road.

Once on the scene, first responders found a damaged Harley-Davidson motorcycle off the roadway. 50 feet away, the operator of the motorcycle, 29-year-old John Soares IV, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police found debris from the motorcycle across the road, alongside a telephone pole and a stone wall that were impacted from the crash.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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