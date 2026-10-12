25 years later, it’s still sweet: Patriots celebrate 2001 Super Bowl team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gillette Stadium turned back the clock on Sunday as dozens of members of the infamous 2001 Super Bowl squad came back to Foxborough to celebrate the team that kick-started one of the greatest dynasties in pro sports.

Choosing to be introduced as a team...



The 2001 New England Patriots 👏 pic.twitter.com/hOsdP20R0d — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2026

Several familiar faces helped kick off the day as the “Keepers of the Light” in the pregame show.

AWWWWWW YEAHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/RFfmFl35V5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2026

During the celebration, offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi ran out with two American flags, as he did back in 2001 following the first game back from the September 11th attacks. He, alongside his brothers who were New York firefighters at the World Trade Center, were celebrated.

One of the biggest moments came at halftime, when Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped honor Vinatieri with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. The ring is one of the three symbols presented to Pro Football Hall of Fame members, along with the Gold Jacket and Bronze Bust.

Vinatieri played a defining role in the Patriots’ first championship run, kicking a 45-yard field goal through the snow to force overtime against the Raiders before delivering the winning kick. Two weeks later, his 48-yard field goal as time expired won Super Bowl XXXVI.

The Pats solidified the celebration with a dominating 45-17 win against the Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group