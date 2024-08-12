25-year-old woman seriously injured after hitting parked car in Groveland while biking

GROVELAND, Mass — A 25-year-old woman was flown to the hospital Sunday after hitting a parked car while riding an electric bike in Groveland, police say.

Officers responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 8:00 p.m. and found the woman suffering from serious injuries.

The woman was driven by ambulance to the Pines Recreation Area nearby on Main Street where a medical helicopter took her to Boston Medical Center.

“A preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that the victim was cycling when she struck a parked motor vehicle. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, and no one else was injured,” Groveland police said.

