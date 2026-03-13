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$25 million prize won on scratch ticket sold in Mass. town

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Massachusetts lottery winner (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. — A massive lottery prize was recently won on a scratch ticket sold in a Massachusetts town.

Open Door Trust of Boston claimed the first $25 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game on Thursday.

The trust, represented by trustee Renat Lumpau, opted to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $16,250,000, according to the Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms at 10 Montague City Road in Turners Falls. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This instant game, which retails for $50 a ticket, includes two more grand prizes of $25 million.

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