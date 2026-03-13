$25 million prize won on scratch ticket sold in Mass. town

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. — A massive lottery prize was recently won on a scratch ticket sold in a Massachusetts town.

Open Door Trust of Boston claimed the first $25 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game on Thursday.

The trust, represented by trustee Renat Lumpau, opted to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $16,250,000, according to the Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms at 10 Montague City Road in Turners Falls. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This instant game, which retails for $50 a ticket, includes two more grand prizes of $25 million.

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