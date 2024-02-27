25 Investigates: The state moving forward with its next overflow migrant shelter

BOSTON — 25 Investigates has confirmed the state is moving forward with its next overflow shelter sight for newly arriving migrant families.

Massachusetts and the United Way are working to open the shelter at an office building on Farnsworth Street in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood.

“Homelessness and the migrant crisis are national problems. Boston is unable to support everyone seeking help. We are a compassionate city but unable to provide social services to everyone seeking our help,” said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.

Flynn says there will be a meeting with the United Way and the Fort Point and South Boston waterfront neighborhoods to discuss the decision on the location.

Earlier this month, there was a huge community outcry when the state converted the Roxbury Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex into an overflow site for families. The recreation center has enough beds for about 400 people and on Feb. 8 Mayor Wu said the facility was close to that limit.

The state reached its self-imposed capacity of 7,500 families in November but the population has only continued to grow.

