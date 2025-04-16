25 Investigates: Renewed push to ban shock therapy at controversial Canton center

People against the use of aversive shock therapy on people with disabilities gathered in protest in Canton on Wednesday outside a controversial facility.

They were members of the Stop the Shock coalition holding signs with messages like “stop electroshock treatment before it stops our kids.’

For several years, 25 Investigates has reported on concerns around the use of shock treatments at the Judge Rotenberg Center- a Canton school and home for people with severe autism and other developmental disabilities. It’s the only center in the country still using the pain-causing treatment.

Legislation to ban the shock therapies has languished on Beacon Hill. This session, Massachusetts State Representative Danielle Gregoire has filed legislation “to prohibit the use of procedures which cause physical pain or deny a reasonable humane existence to persons with disabilities. Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.”

Protestors say they came out to get the attention of more Beacon Hill lawmakers.

“There’s no way that I can forget that there’s people in this building behind us getting electric shocks and many other forms of so-called therapy that are very painful,” said Colbe Mazzarella, a coalition member. “Some of them do not have the power of speech. And none of them can be heard outside the walls of this building.”

As 25 Investigates first reported in 2023, the Department of Children and Families sends some children to the center as a last resort.

We also uncovered years of alleged abuse at the Canton center.

DCF told 25 Investigates that the use of the shock therapy is prohibited for kids in state care.

But some children’s advocates still believe harm can be done.

“They are experiencing mental and physical abuse. So, you’re already taking a traumatized child and you’re putting them in a more traumatic situation,” said Krista Cormier, who says she was a resident at the Judge Rotenberg Center from 1998-2000.

In a statement to 25 Investigates, the Judge Rotenberg Center said:

“The Judge Rotenberg Center will continue to advocate for families and clients who have been saved from a life of self-injury and pain through medically necessary, court-approved aversive treatment that has worked successfully to prevent aggressive behaviors which include clients having relentlessly harmed themselves by banging their heads on walls, biting their flesh, gouging their own eyes, and more, as well as having violently attacked and injured loved ones and staff. Under the care of JRC’s highly specialized medical team, individuals whose lives have been marked by over-medication, physical and mechanical restraint, and social isolation can learn to live with others in homes, be gainfully employed, and safely live in the community.”

The FDA reported last spring it was proposing a ban on electrical stimulation devices used for self-injurious or aggressive behavior, but it has yet to act.

The Autism Advocacy Center told 25 Investigates, “We continue to urge the FDA finalize and implement the rule and end the torture at the Judge Rotenberg Center. “

