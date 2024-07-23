25 Investigates: MSP confirm 3 Troopers with connection to Read case now under investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has confirmed with Massachusetts State Police that 3 troopers working with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office are under internal investigation. All three communicated by text with Trooper Michael Proctor, who sent disparaging messages about Karen Read on his personal cell phone to friends and State Police colleagues. Read was charged in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O’Keefe. The first trial ended in a hung jury earlier this month. A new trial date has been scheduled for January 2025.

In an email sent exclusively to investigative reporter Ted Daniel, an MSP spokesperson wrote:

“The Massachusetts State Police confirms that Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully, Lieutenant John Fanning and Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik are each the subject of an active internal affairs investigation. The department respectfully declines further comment in fairness to the integrity of the process and pending investigative outcomes. The Troopers remain on full duty at this time.”

Det. Lt. Tully is the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit Commander. He testified in the Karen Read murder trial in June. Tully discussed the messages sent by Trooper Michael Proctor, who was suspended without pay earlier this month.

Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik is a Mass State Police Detective Sergeant and served as Trooper Proctor’s supervisor. He testified in the trial in June that Read told him she was framed.

Lieutenant John Fanning also works with the Norfolk County D.A.’s office.

State Police would not say what the 3 Troopers are being investigated for, only saying “Generally speaking, the purpose of an internal affairs investigation is to determine compliance with department rules and regulations.”

