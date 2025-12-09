25 Investigates: Child advocate to release report on death of 4-year-old Worcester girl

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate says it will release its report and findings on Wednesday into the death of a four-year-old Worcester girl.

A’zella Ortiz was found dead in her Worcester apartment more than one year ago. Her father, Francisco Ortiz, has been charged with her murder and is awaiting trial.

As 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh first reported last October, the Department of Children and Families had a history with the little girl’s family.

Young A’zella Ortiz died in October 2024. According to sources, DCF had, at some point prior to the child’s death, created a safety plan for the family. What remains unclear is what steps were taken to ensure A’zella and her siblings were being properly cared for, attending school, and regularly seeing doctors. Family members said the case never went to the courts.

Worcester investigators say when they responded to a 911 call in October 2024, they found A’zella lying on the floor, cold to the touch, with feces covering parts of her body inside the Sever Street apartment. Francisco Ortiz allegedly told police A’zella fell from a table, but investigators say her injuries were consistent with a two-story fall.

Officers say they also found A’zella’s siblings in the home. They say a two-year-old sibling had a skull fracture. A six-year-old sibling tested positive for fentanyl. Investigators say the older child was non-verbal and had never been to school.

DCF would not confirm or deny any prior involvement with the family, citing privacy laws.

A review of critical incidents involving children in Massachusetts falls to the Office of the Child Advocate. 25 Investigates has been asking for the results of that review of A’zella’s case since late last year. Those answers are now expected on Wednesday.

A motion hearing in Francisco Ortiz’s criminal case is scheduled for Dec. 17. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

