25 Investigates attempted to confirm state trooper bribery probe 11 months ago

BOSTON — 25 Investigates first became aware of a federal probe focused on Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) unit in February 2023.

Two sources told investigative reporter Ted Daniel that federal authorities, including special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, had obtained records from a state police office that processes CDLs inside RMV headquarters in Quincy.

By that time, the Massachusetts State Police had already transferred Sgt. Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton out of the CDL unit, and he was suspended with pay the following month, according to an MSP spokesperson. Cederquist is one of 4 active and retired troopers facing a 74-count federal indictment for allegedly accepting gifts in exchange for automatically passing CDL candidates.

25 Investigates made multiple attempts to confirm the federal probe in early 2023. On February 27th, Daniel contacted MSP’s director of communications David Procopio. Procopio responded, “We are not to going to have any comment at this time. I don’t have enough info to say anything informative. If you do run a story based on your sources, we can reconnect tomorrow or at a later date.”

A spokesperson for the RMV wrote, “As a general rule, MassDOT fully cooperates with law enforcement investigations, but cannot comment on any ongoing matters.”

25 Investigates also reached out to the office of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D).

A 25 Investigates producer asked if the Governor had been made aware of the federal probe and if any action had been taken in response. A spokesperson for the Governor indicated she would look into the matter but never followed up.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts would not confirm or deny the existence of the Trooper CDL probe before Tuesday when the indictment was made public.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

