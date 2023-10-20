22-year-old man killed in Ashby motorcycle crash

ASHBY, Mass — Ashby police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

According to police, officers received a call for a motorcycle crash near 163 Greenville Road (State Route 31) around 5:53 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located the operator of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old male from Fitchburg unresponsive, and CPR was underway.

He was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the operator was traveling southbound on Greenville Road, coming around a curve, when he lost control of his bike, a 2005 Suzuki.

The bike crossed the center line, went into the northbound lane, and then skidded off the road.

The male was found against a tree and the bike was found 20 feet away.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Ashby Police Department with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

