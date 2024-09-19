21 people, including children, rescued off Boston Harbor after boat runs aground

BOSTON — Multiple people, including children, had to be rescued Wednesday night after authorities say their vessel ran aground off Boston Harbor.

Marine Units responding to Rainsford Island around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a boat that ran aground found 21 individuals stranded, according to State Police.

With the assistance of Boston Police, troopers were able to ensure everyone was safe.

Sea Tow took over the vessel recovery operation and was eventually able to stabilize the boat.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group