21 horses rescued after barn fire breaks out at popular equestrian center in Templeton

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Nearly two dozen horses were rescued when a multi-alarm barn fire broke out at a popular equestrian center in Templeton on Thursday night.

There were 21 horses inside the barn when the fire broke out at Liberty-Belle Stables at 551 Patriot’s Road just after 9 p.m. Thursday, and all made it out safely, fire officials said Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The fire grew to at least 5 alarms, according to a Facebook post by the Gardner Fire Department.

Video and photographs from the scene show the barn engulfed in heavy flames, with smoke billowing from the structure as firefighters battled the blaze.

“The barn is on fire. We got horses out side (sic),” Liberty-Belle Stables said in a Facebook post at 9:42 p.m. Thursday.

Hours later, at 4:35 a.m., the equestrian center asked patrons to post their memories of spending time there.

“Please help us by telling a happy story, or someway that Liberty-Belle has touched your life. We need all the good memories we can get,” the post said. “This place was my dream, and I went into it with one of the best instructors out there. I could not ask for a better barn family. We are so grateful to have you all.”

In response, Staci Vaillancourt wrote, “So many memories at this barn. It’s where I learned to ride 30 years ago. It began my love for horses. Which is still a huge part of my life. My heart hurts for everyone involved.”

In another post, Betty Muise wrote, “Glad you got the horses out. That is such a miracle! Everyone is safe and you can rebuild. Still so sad to see your barn burn down. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

