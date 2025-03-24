2025 Zip Trip season: Gene, Shiri, Nicole reveal the Mass. communities we’ll be visiting

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Gene, Shiri, and Nicole on Monday morning revealed the spots Boston 25 News will be visiting during the 2025 Zip Trip season.

This year’s Zip Trip season kicks off earlier than usual on Friday, April 18.

The full schedule is as follows:

Lexington: Lexington Visitor’s Center on Friday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saugus: Friday, June 27

Quincy: Friday, July 11

Mashpee: Friday, July 25

Sturbridge: Friday, August 8

Hanover: Friday, August 15

Boston 25 will also hold a special fall Zip Trip on Monday, October 13. That location is yet to be determined.

View content from previous Zip Trip seasons here.

