2025 Boston Marathon: How to track your favorite athletes in real time

BOSTON — Tens of thousands of athletes and runners will make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston on Monday in the 129th edition of the race.

There will also be even more people cheering on their, family, friends, celebrities, and favorite elite athletes.

The official Boston Athletic Association Racing app is available for those who want to keep tabs on their favorite runner in real-time.

The B.A.A. Racing app is available for download in the Apple and Android stores. The app features live tracking for all B.A.A. events, interactive course maps, athlete leaderboards, fundraising totals, social media integrations, info pages, and more.

Race app users can track as many runners as they would like.

Runners can also be tracked through the BAA website with searchable results and live leaderboards, among other features.

The B.A.A. also offers a spectator guide that highlights the best places along the route to watch the race including Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline.

The course starts in Hopkinton and ends on Boylston Street in Boston.

View the course map below:

OFFICIAL BOSTON MARATHON COURSE MAP (OFFICIAL BOSTON MARATHON COURSE MAP - B.A.A.)

