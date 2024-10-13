2024′s best and worst cities to drive in: Where does Boston rank?

BOSTON — A new study found that Boston is among the very worst cities in America to drive in.

This week, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2024′s Best and Worst Cities to Drive in” report, which compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics including average gas prices, annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter, and the likelihood of accidents.

Americans spend an average of nearly 370 hours on the road each year and the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestion comes to about $733 per driver.

“Living in one of the best cities to drive in can make owning and maintaining a car much cheaper. However, costs aren’t the only factors that matter,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo wrote in the study. “The best cities for drivers also minimize commute times and traffic congestion, have accident rates well below the national average, and keep their roads in good condition.”

The study’s findings on Boston will come as no surprise to Bay Staters who brave rush hour traffic in and around the city.

Boston checked in at 86th on WalletHub’s list, ranking among the worst cities when it comes to annual hours spent in congestion.

Raleigh, North Carolina, was ranked the best city to drive in, while Oakland, California, checked in dead last on the list.

