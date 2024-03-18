2024 March Madness: Printable brackets for the NCAA basketball tournament

March Madness is officially here and it’s time to fill out your bracket.

Brackets were announced on Sunday and the defending champion Connecticut Huskies earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, joined by Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina as No. 1 seeds.

Fans need to fill out their brackets promptly because the action kicks off later this week.

The tournament starts Tuesday with two First Four games, including a matchup between Virginia and Colorado State. The 32 first-round games take place on Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here are links to some printable brackets:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group