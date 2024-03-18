Local

2024 March Madness: Printable brackets for the NCAA basketball tournament

By Boston 25 News Staff

Sports Betting-Things to Know FILE - A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. As March Madness gets underway, more people than ever now can legally bet on sports. A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia now allow some form of sports betting. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File) (Michael Caterina/AP)

March Madness is officially here and it’s time to fill out your bracket.

Brackets were announced on Sunday and the defending champion Connecticut Huskies earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, joined by Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina as No. 1 seeds.

Fans need to fill out their brackets promptly because the action kicks off later this week.

The tournament starts Tuesday with two First Four games, including a matchup between Virginia and Colorado State. The 32 first-round games take place on Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here are links to some printable brackets:

