Braintree’s Nicolas Timberlake living his March Madness dream at Kansas

Nicolas Timberlake is a Braintree native from a rabid basketball family. His father Jeff was a local star player at BC High who later played at BU and is in the Terriers Hall of Fame. Nick’s sister Adrianna Timberlake is currently playing her final season at SNHU (Southern NH University) and for the 2nd year in a row, she has been voted as the Northeast 10 Player of the Year.

Nicolas’ story is inspiring.

He was born with a Cleft Lip and Palate and endured ridicule growing up as well as having 11 different surgeries done on his face over the years.

After becoming a Bay State League All-Star Basketball player at Braintree High, Nick went on to play 4 years at Towson State in Maryland.

Like a lot of college players, he received a 5th year of eligibility because of COVID. And this past summer he was one of the most highly recruited college basketball players in the country.

70 schools recruited him with all the major college coaches coming to his house in Braintree to meet with him and his family.

It was a unique and crazy experience. Nicolas chose to go to Kansas and has had an life-changing experience this season.

And now he is playing big-time college basketball on the biggest stage of them all, The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

If you’re looking for a team and a player to root for in March Madness, look no further than Kansas and Nicolas Timberlake.

The Jayhawks are the #4 seed in the Midwest region. They will play #13 seed Samford on Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group