2024 Election: Here’s what voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ means on Question 2

Mass. — Election Day is less than a week away.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2 has to do with the elimination of the MCAS as a high school graduation requirement.

This proposed law would eliminate the requirement that a student pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) tests (or other statewide or district-wide assessments) in mathematics, science and technology, and English in order to receive a high school diploma.

A YES VOTE would eliminate the requirement that students pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) in order to graduate high school but still require students to complete coursework that meets state standards.

What does voting 'Yes' mean on Question 2

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the requirement that a student pass the MCAS in order to graduate high school.

What does voting 'No' mean on Question 2

