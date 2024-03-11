20-year-old skier killed in 600-foot fall on NH’s Mt. Washington attended college in New England

MEREDITH, N.H. — A 20-year-old skier who died after falling about 600 vertical feet down Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington amid unforgiving conditions over the weekend attended college in New England, school officials said Monday.

Madison Saltsburg, 20, fell to her death on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Two other skiers suffered serious injuries.

Saltsburg, a native of Pennsylvania, was a junior at the University of Vermont in Burlington, according to a school spokesperson.

“Our campus community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students, Madie Saltsburg, a junior from Pennsylvania,” the spokesperson said. “Our sincere thoughts are with Madie’s family and friends during this difficult time. A statement to the full university community is forthcoming and will include resources for members of our community impacted by this tragedy.”

The Forest Service said several other falls were witnessed on Saturday as well, prompting rescue efforts that lasted into the night.

Tuckerman Ravine is a popular spot in the spring because snow is softened by the sun but Saltsburg encountered hard and icy surfaces due to cold temperatures and a lack of recent snowfall.

There were also open crevasse holes on the mountain, according to the Forest Service.

At 6,288 feet, Mount Washington is the tallest peak in the Northeast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

