2-year-old Mastiff with 13-pound tumor found tied to pole in Malden, ARL says

MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston is investigating after a 2-year-old Mastiff with a 13-pound tumor was found tied to a pole in Malden.

Big Momma was scared, cold, hungry, and suffering from a “very large mass” on her underbelly when a Good Samaritan found her abandoned in Trafton Park on a frigid and wet night last month, according to the ARL.

Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins brought the dog to Blue Pearl Vet Hospital in Charlestown, where the tumor was removed, tested, and deemed benign.

The cost of removing the tumor from Big Momma was about $5,000, and while about half of the cost has already been raised, anyone interested in contributing to the dog’s care is asked to contact Blue Pearl’s finance department at 617-284-9777.

Anyone with information on where Big Momma may have come from is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 or Malden police at 781-397-7171.

The ARL noted that this case is being investigated as animal neglect and abandonment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

