2 workers suffer serious burn injuries in flash fire at Mass. Dunkin’

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two workers suffered serious burn injuries in a flash fire at a Dunkin’ on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Friday morning, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of an explosion at the Dunkin’ at 167 State Street in Newburyport just before 10 a.m. learned a pair of maintenance workers were on the roof repairing an HVAC unit with an electrical short in an air compressor when the system’s Freon ignited, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

"When they tried to make the connections to the fitting to test the gas, the fitting failed and blew up," Deputy Fire Chief Salt said.

Investigators said an arc seemed to have ignited the Freon in the refrigerant compressor system, resulting in a flash fire with flames that shot up at the workers.

Dunkin' explosion.

One worker suffered second-degree burns to the face, chest, and hands. The other worker suffered third-degree burns to their lower extremities.

Both workers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that Salt described as non-life-threatening.

It was later determined that there was no explosion, officials noted.

The Dunkin’ restaurant wasn’t damaged in the fire.

The Newburyport Electrical Inspector and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified and responded to the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Newburyport Fire Department with an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

