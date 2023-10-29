2 victims shot during disturbance outside Denny’s restaurant in Nashua, N.H., police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Two people were shot and injured when a disturbance broke out in the parking lot of a local Denny’s restaurant early Sunday, police said.

The two male victims, whose ages were not immediately released, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Denny’s restaurant, located on Gusabel Avenue in the Nashua Mall Plaza, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

“We are actively investigating the incident,” Nashua Police Sgt. John Cinelli said in an email on Sunday.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

