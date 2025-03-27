2-vehicle rollover on Mass. highway caused by driver who fell asleep, state police say

NORTHBORO, Mass. — A two-vehicle rollover wreck on a Massachusetts highway during the Thursday morning commute was caused by a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of Route 290 near Exit 27 in Northboro just after 7:15 a.m. found two vehicles rolled over in the travel lanes, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Aerial video showed one of the vehicles resting on its roof in the middle of the highway, blocking the left and middle travel lanes.

Northboro Route 290 crash

Investigators say the driver who fell asleep struck the other vehicle, causing them both to roll over.

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

State police shut two lanes and the off-ramp as crews worked to remove the vehicles.

State police didn’t say if charges would be filed in connection with the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group