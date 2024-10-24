2 teens injured, 14-year-old apprehended following fight at Manchester 7-Eleven, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two juveniles were hospitalized following a fight outside a convenience store on Wednesday night.

Officers patrolling the area of Beech Street and Valley Street around 9:15 p.m. witnessed a fight outside a 7-Eleven store, with a juvenile male victim on the ground and a group of males assaulting him, according to Manchester Police.

Officers approached the scene and the assailants began to flee. It’s unclear how many assailants were involved, but one of the responding officers was able to catch up with a 14-year-old male and take him into custody, according to officials. They did not specify if the juvenile is facing any charges.

The 17-year-old male victim initially ran but returned to the scene when an officer called to him. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say a detail officer at the hospital reported another 17-year-old male walked in with stab wounds that he sustained during a fight in the 7-Eleven parking lot. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the victims and assailants are known to each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

