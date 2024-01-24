2 teens facing charges in connection with explosions in 4 Mass. towns, fire marshal says

DUDLEY, Mass. — Two teenagers are facing criminal charges in connection with a string of explosions in four Massachusetts towns last month, investigators announced Wednesday.

Nathan Asselin, of Sturbridge, and Camron LaMarche, of Southbridge, both 19, are slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Dudley District Court on charges including four counts of possession of a destructive device, placing an explosive device, and vandalism, among other offenses, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Asselin and LaMarche were arrested on warrants following an investigation into explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor areas in Brookfield, Holland, Monson, and Sturbridge in late December 2023, authorities said.

Detectives with the Monson Police Department, Brookfield Police Department, Holland Police Department, and Sturbridge Police Department identified Asselin and LaMarche as suspects after leading investigations into explosions in the area of Town Farm Road in Brookfield, Sturbridge Road in Holland, Boston Road E in Monson, and New Boston Road in Sturbridge, according to the fire marshal.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

