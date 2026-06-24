2 suspects arrested after breaking into home while 12-year-old was on video chat in Danville, NH

DANVILLE, N.H. — Two suspects were arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in Danville, New Hampshire, while a 12-year-old was on a video call.

At about 9 p.m., the child was on a video call with a friend when three masked men armed with baseball bats forced their way through the front door, police said.

The child’s friend immediately called 911.

According to police, the intruders were looking for the child’s father and threatened to seriously harm him.

When officers arrived, they established a perimeter and deployed K9 units and a drone to search the area. One K9 tracked a scent to a nearby residence, police said.

Officers interviewed a resident of the mobile home, identified as Nathan Wilder.

During the investigation, police learned that friends of the original caller reported that one of the suspects had bragged about the break-in.

Police identified the suspects as Nathan Wilder, John Wilder and a juvenile.

According to police, John Wilder admitted to breaking into the home on Beatric Street and said Nathan Wilder and the juvenile assisted him.

Investigators recovered three baseball bats, two ski masks and several articles of clothing connected to the incident.

The juvenile was released to a parent. Nathan Wilder and John Wilder were charged with burglary while armed, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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