2 students arrested after fight breaks out during lunch at Framingham High School, officials say

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Two students were arrested after a fight broke out during lunch at Framingham High School on Tuesday, police and education officials said.

There was a physical altercation among students in the school’s cafeteria during the first lunch period, prompting a response from the Framingham Police Department, according to a Framingham Public Schools spokesperson.

“Support from the Framingham Police Department was provided to support the safety of the cafeteria space,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We were able to restore normal building operations.”

The names of the students involved in the altercation were not made public, but police confirmed two people were taken into custody.

The spokesperson noted that the incident will be “addressed with appropriate consequences and interventions.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group