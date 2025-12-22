2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into CVS on North Shore

PEABODY, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a support beam outside of a CVS on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the drugstore chain’s Peabody location at 79 Lynnfield Street just before 9:45 a.m., according to Peabody Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Dean.

An elderly woman struck a concrete post, just feet away from the store’s entrance. Video from the scene showed dislodged bricks and other debris scattered on the sidewalk.

Emergency officials roped off the crash with yellow police tape. Dean said the building would be evaluated to determine if it’s structurally sound.

The injuries to the two people who were transported to Salem Hospital were said to be minor.

No charges are expected to be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

