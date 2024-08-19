2 people missing after ‘1,000-year’ rain event prompts water rescues, evacuations in Connecticut

OXFORD, Conn. — Historic flash flooding that meteorologists called a “once-in-1,000-year” event prompted water rescues and evacuations in Connecticut on Sunday as roads were transformed into rushing rivers.

The flash flooding in Western Connecticut washed out roads, forced water rescues, and caused a mudslide as more than a foot of rain fell in some communities.

The floodwaters swept two people into the Little River in the town of Oxford, CT Insider reported. The Connecticut Post reported that 50 campers became stranded in Kettletown State Park when walking and road bridges were washed away.

Videos posted on social media showed severe flooding overtaking roads and homes in Oxford, with at least one video showing a small building being washed downstream.

In nearby Beacon Falls, firefighters rescued 19 people and a dog from a restaurant and home, helping them cross more than 100 feet of floodwaters.

In Southbury, police asked residents via Facebook to stay home while roads were closed and crews responded to emergencies. In nearby Danbury, city officials said in a statement that a mudslide prompted the evacuation of a home.

Southbury was inundated by 12.8 inches of rain, while Shelton was drenched by 10.18 inches. Newton topped 9 inches and Easton saw more than 8 inches.

“It was just a lot of rain in a short amount of time. In fact, about a summer’s worth of rain in just a few hours,” Boston 25 Metrologist Vicki Graf said.

National Weather Association meteorologist Craig Ceecee said some areas had up to 3.5 inches of rain in one hour.

“Based on NOAA calculations, those both make for a once-in-1,000-year (or more extreme) rainfall event,” Ceecee noted in a post on X.

Rain and more thunderstorms are possible in the state on Monday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group