2 people killed, another injured in multi-vehicle wreck in New Hampshire town

BARRINGTON, N.H. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in a town in New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a collision near the intersection of Route 125 and Newtown Plains Road in Barrington around 1 p.m. found two passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle that had crashed, the Barrington Police Department announced Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both of Barrington, died in the crash. Their names haven’t been released.

Another driver, an 83-year-old woman, was hospitalized after the crash. There was no immediate word on the severity of her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the first passenger vehicle was in a southbound lane and awaiting a left-hand turn when it was hit from behind by the second passenger vehicle, according to police. The rear-end collision subsequently sent the vehicle occupied by the young man and woman careening into the northbound travel lane, where it was struck by the commercial vehicle.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of those who were lost in this tragedy,” the department said in a statement.

Route 125 was closed for several hours after the crash as state and local police investigated.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Barrington Police Department at 603-664-7679.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group