2 people injured after SUV flips over, crashes into Beverly home

BEVERLY, Mass. — Two people were hurt after an SUV flipped over and crashed into a home in Beverly on Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Thompson Road around 9:45 a.m. found an SUV resting on its side in a yard and damage to the side of a home, according to the Beverly Police Department.

While no one inside the home was injured, two people in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver would face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

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