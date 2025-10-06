2 people hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after two people were struck in a hit-and-run crash in Boston on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving pedestrians in the area of 101 South Huntington Avenue in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood just after 9:30 p.m. found two injured victims, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to a local hospital. Police said at least one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, it remains unclear whether one or both victims have sustained life-threatening injuries,” a Boston police spokesperson said in a statement. “Due to the severity of the incident, detectives from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.”

Jamaica Plain crash

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed debris littering the crash scene, including a collapsed walker in the street.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash didn’t remain at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

