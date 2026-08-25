‘Jellyfish cloud’ visible over Massachusetts after SpaceX rocket launch

A Falcon 9 Rocket launch left behind a “jellyfish cloud” visible across parts of New England Tuesday morning.

The rocket successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Some viewers in Massachusetts spotted the cloud before it disappeared behind the rising sun.

Falcon 9 will deliver 29 satellites to Earth’s orbit.

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