Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Prosecution to call final rebuttal witness after near mistrial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Tensions flared in Plymouth Superior Court Monday after religion was brought up for a second time during the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, prompting defense attorney Kevin Reddington to request a mistrial.

The judge denied the request, and prosecutors are set to call one final rebuttal witness Tuesday before the case moves closer to closing arguments.

The controversy arose during testimony from prosecution expert witness Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, a forensic psychologist who interviewed Clancy at Tewksbury State Hospital. While discussing that interview, Heilbrun referenced the concept of suicide as a mortal sin before being interrupted by the court.

Following the exchange, prosecutors told the court they did not believe the witness intentionally attempted to influence or inflame the jury.

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Judge William Sullivan ultimately denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial but ordered the Commonwealth to speak with its witness about the testimony.

Outside court, Reddington said he expected the judge to address the issue if he denied the mistrial request.

“I knew that Judge Sullivan would exercise his discretion and he would give a strong instruction if he denied the motion. So that’s what he did,” Reddington told reporters. He also said he believes jurors will follow the judge’s instructions and be able to disregard the comment.

This is not the first time religion has surfaced during the trial.

According to testimony referenced in court Monday, a similar sidebar occurred last week when prosecutors questioned Patrick Clancy’s mother about whether she was aware that murder is considered a mortal sin.

Clancy, of Duxbury, is charged with three counts of murder in the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

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