2 men facing cocaine trafficking charges after search of Mass. home

FREETOWN, Mass. — Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after police executed a search warrant at a Massachusetts home on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Freetown Police Department, officers carried out the warrant at 150 Chace Road shortly before 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged drug activity.

During the search, police say investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine from inside the residence.

Officers arrested Matthew Clark, 32, and Brandon DeMoranville, 39. While they both face a charge of trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, DeMoranville is also accused of destroying evidence.

Both men were transported to the Bristol County House of Correction following their arrest. Bail was set at $25,000 for Clark and $50,000 for DeMoranville.

Clark and DeMoranville are slated to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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