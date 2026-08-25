Over $90K worth of drugs seized in Marlborough bust

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A Clinton man is facing charges after police seized over $90,000 worth of drugs in a bust in Marlborough.

The DEA Worcester HDTA, Marlborough Detective Unit, and North Worcester County Drug Task Force arrested Jose Cuellar on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Marlborough drug bust Drugs and weapons seized by police.

Authorities identified Cuellar as a source for suppliers distributing cocaine in the area.

Investigators said he possessed, distributed, stored, and transported cocaine throughout Worcester County.

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Detectives also executed a search warrant at an apartment that was determined to be the stash residence on Boston Post Road East in Marlborough.

Officers seized 917 grams of cocaine, 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, scales, pills, packaging, and approximately $4,813 in cash.

According to investigators, the street value of the drugs was over $91,700.

Cuellar was charged with distributing and trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine and additional offenses that were not named.

Officers said he was previously convicted of trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing firearms or ammunition.

Cuellar had been sentenced in 2019 and was on parole with an expected release date of March 30, 2027.

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