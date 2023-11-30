2 Mass. towns safe enough for residents to leave doors unlocked at night, study says

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Grandparents often talk about an era in which homes would be left unlocked at night. While times have certainly changed, a new study revealed two Massachusetts towns that are “safe enough” for residents to do just that.

“For millions across America, it would be unthinkable in this day and age to leave their home unlocked at night. Yet, there are pockets of America where this trust in community safety still endures,” AutomateLife.net said in a study titled “Unlocked and Unconcerned: America’s Most Trusting Towns.”

The website says it surveyed 3,000 people in an effort to find out where in America people are still comfortable enough to embrace the old-world charm of an unlocked front door as night falls.

Those who call Hollister, California, home are the most confident in the United States about leaving their doors unlocked at night, the study found.

In regards to Massachusetts, the Cape Cod town of Barnstable ranked 5th on the list, while the Hampshire County city of Amherst checked in at 20th.

Other New England communities named among the safest ranked as follows:

8. Bristol, Rhode Island

25. South Kingston, Rhode Island

33. Dover, New Hampshire

38. Derry, New Hampshire

60. Windham, Connecticut

To view the full study, click here.

