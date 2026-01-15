2 major lottery prizes set to expire in Massachusetts next week

BOSTON — Two unclaimed Massachusetts Lottery prizes worth a combined $150,000 are set to expire within the next week, and officials are urging players to check their tickets before time runs out.

The unclaimed winnings include:

$100,000 Mass Cash prize

Drawing date: January 20, 2025

Winning numbers: 10-16-17-18-31

Ticket sold at: West Main Gas & Diesel at 577 West Main Street in Hyannis

Last day to claim: January 21, 2026

$50,000 Powerball prize

Drawing date: January 18, 2025

Winning numbers: 14-31-35-64-69, Powerball: 23

Ticket sold at: Morrissey Boulevard Wines & Liquors at 711 Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester

Last day to claim: January 20, 2026

Lottery prizes in Massachusetts must be claimed within one year of the drawing. Any prize money that goes unclaimed is returned to the Commonwealth as part of the Lottery’s net profit, which is distributed to all 351 cities and towns.

Prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at any Massachusetts Lottery claim center, located in:

Braintree

Dorchester

Lawrence

New Bedford

West Springfield

Worcester

Prizes exceeding $103,000 must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group