2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested for ‘targeted’ shooting of teen in Framingham, police say

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Three arrests have been made in connection with the shooting of a teen in Framingham Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two juveniles and one adult have been charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and accessory after the fact.

The name of the adult suspect has not been released.

Officers responding to the area of Flagg Drive for a reported shooting found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Framingham Police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities believe the victim was purposely targeted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Framingham Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group