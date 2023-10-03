Police: Juvenile targeted, shot on Flagg Drive in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass — A juvenile was shot after police say he was purposely targeted on Flagg Drive in Framingham Tuesday afternoon.

The shot juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe this is a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Those with information regarding this incident, are asked to contact the Framingham Police at 508-532-5911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

